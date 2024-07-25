Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.

In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.

With 37 days to go, Peerless Price, who was an All-SEC wide receiver and major contributor in Tennessee's BCS National Championship run in 1998, is selected.

Price was a standout prospect at Meadowdale High School in Dayton, Ohio when he signed with the Vols in 1995. He appeared in a reserve role as a freshman, catching six passes for 71 yards during Tennessee's 11-win campaign that ended with a 20-14 win over Ohio State in the Citrus Bowl and No. 3 ranking in the final polls.

Price's role increased as a sophomore in 1996, accounting for 32 receptions for more than 600 yards and a touchdown, including a seven-catch, 161-yard performance against Florida that season.

Following the departure of Joey Kent, who left for the NFL after setting several receiving records at Tennessee, Price became a full-time starter and consistent target for quarterback Peyton Manning.

He hauled in 48 passes totaling nearly 700 yards and six scores as the Vols won their first SEC Championship Game and league title since 1990. It set the stage for a memorable senior season in 1998.

With Manning and wide receiver Marcus Nash gone, Price became one of the headliners of Tennessee's offense. He put together his most productive season with 61 receptions for 920 yards and 10 touchdowns, while averaging 15 yards per catch.

Price worked out at valuable connection with quarterback Tee Martin, with the two linking up on several key plays to keep the Vols unbeaten during the regular season, including a third quarter heave from Martin that Price caught for a go-ahead touchdown in a 20-17 overtime win over Florida.

He proved to be an asset on special teams, too, returning a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown that highlighted a 35-18 victory against rival Alabama.

One week after posting 181 yards and a touchdown against Vanderbilt, Price broke up a defensive struggle against Mississippi State in the SEC title game with a 21-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter that helped the Vols overcome a second half deficit and win 24-14 and send them to the national championship game.