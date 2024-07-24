Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.

In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.

With 38 days to go, John Michels, who was twice selected as an All-SEC and All-American offensive lineman on Tennessee's dominant teams of the early 1950s, is selected.

Michels played at West Catholic School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania when he was sought out by Tennessee head coach Robert Neyland's staff in 1949. After sitting out his freshman year, Michels made his playing debut in 1950, beginning a decorated college career amid a run of success for the Vols' program.

Behind Michels, who was one of the anchors of Tennessee's offensive line in 1951, the Vols accounted for 3,068 rushing yards and 40 touchdowns with an average of more than 300 yards per game on their way 10-win season and national championship.

Michels earned All-SEC honors that year, and followed it up with an even stronger season in 1952. He was given the Jacobs Trophy, which was annually awarded to the top blocker in the conference as a senior and was named a all-conference for the second time in as many years, while being tabbed a First Team All-American.



