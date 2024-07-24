Tennessee Football Jersey Countdown: No. 38, John Michels
Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.
In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
With 38 days to go, John Michels, who was twice selected as an All-SEC and All-American offensive lineman on Tennessee's dominant teams of the early 1950s, is selected.
Michels played at West Catholic School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania when he was sought out by Tennessee head coach Robert Neyland's staff in 1949. After sitting out his freshman year, Michels made his playing debut in 1950, beginning a decorated college career amid a run of success for the Vols' program.
Behind Michels, who was one of the anchors of Tennessee's offensive line in 1951, the Vols accounted for 3,068 rushing yards and 40 touchdowns with an average of more than 300 yards per game on their way 10-win season and national championship.
Michels earned All-SEC honors that year, and followed it up with an even stronger season in 1952. He was given the Jacobs Trophy, which was annually awarded to the top blocker in the conference as a senior and was named a all-conference for the second time in as many years, while being tabbed a First Team All-American.
Michels was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 1953 NFL Draft, but played just one year in the pros.
In 1959, Michels began a 34-year coaching career with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Canadian Football League before joining the Minnesota Vikings staff in 1967.
Michels served in various position coaching roles with the Vikings until 1993.
Michels was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1996.
–––––
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.
–––––