Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.

In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.

With 39 days to go, Ryan Karl, who was a linebacker and three-year letterman at Tennessee between 2005-07, is selected.

Karl played high school football at Battle Ground Academy in Franklin, Tennessee, and signed with the Vols in 2004. In his first season, Karl was featured in the secondary at safety, the position he was recruited to play.

Karl appeared in 11 games and had an interception that he returned for 36 yards in Tennessee's 38-7 win over Texas A&M in the Cotton Bowl before moving to linebacker the following season in 2005. He had more production there, recording 13 tackles, including 10 solo.

During Karl's junior campaign in 2006, he totaled 66 tackles along with nine tackles for loss and a sack, as Tennessee improved from five wins the year before to nine wins, reaching the Outback Bowl against Penn State.