Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.

In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.

With four days to go, Jeff Hall, who was a two-time All-SEC and record-setting kicker that played a key role in Tennessee's 1998 national championship run, is selected.

Hall was breaking records before joining the Vols 1995. A standout kicker at Franklin County High School, Hall still holds the Tennessee state record with a 62-yard field goal in a playoff game against Oak Ridge in 1991. He tied the record a year later vs. Brentwood Academy.

It didn't take long for Hall etch his name into Tennessee lore as a freshman. In the Vols' second game of the 1995 season against Georgia at Neyland Stadium, Hall was called on after Peyton Manning led Tennessee on a late drive to inside the Bulldogs' 30-yard line with 15 seconds left in a tie game.

Hall connected on a 34-yard field goal to headlined a 30-27 win, which loomed large in the Vols' 11-1 campaign.

Perhaps the two biggest kicks of Hall's career came four years later. In Tennessee's 1998 season opener at Syracuse in the Carrier Dome, Hall booted a 27-yard kick as time expired to beat the Orangemen, 34-33.

The Vols made a habit of living on the edge that year. Just one week later, Tennessee and Florida went to overtime for the first time. In a game that had essentially decided the SEC champion in recent years, Hall gave the Vols the lead on his 41-yard field.