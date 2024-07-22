Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.

In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.

With 40 days to go, Bill Bates, who was an All-SEC safety at Tennessee, appearing in 43 games and totaling 255 tackles between 1979-82, is selected.

A Knoxville native, Bates was a star player at Farragut High School for Ken Sparks, who later became five-time NAIA national champion-winning head coach at nearby Carson-Newman. Bates made an immediate impact for the Vols as a freshman in 1979.

In his first season at Tennessee, Bates recorded 55 tackles, three sacks, an interception and two fumble recoveries. He turned in an impressive performance against No. 1 Alabama that year, registering eight tackles and a sack while recovering two fumbles in a 27-17 loss to the eventual national champion Crimson Tide.

Bates had an even more productive season as a junior in 1981, tallying 71 tackles while nabbing a team-high four interceptions on his way to a Second Team All-SEC selection. His best season as a hitter came in 1982 when he made a career-high 86 tackles and three takeaways for more All-SEC recognition.