Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.

In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.

With 41 days to go, Steve Chancey, who was a fullback at Tennessee from 1971-73, is selected.

Chancey was a prep football and basketball standout at the former South High School in Knoxville, and fielded offers from both the hometown Vols and Georgia Tech during his senior year.

Because Chancey wanted to play college basketball, an offer from Tennessee men's basketball coach Ray Mears that included joining the team if football didn't pan out. It was an offer that allowed the Vols to win out.

Chancey played on Tennessee's freshman basketball team before turning his focus to football. He accounted for nearly 400 yards on 89 carries as a sophomore in 1971, but was featured more as a blocker the rest of his career after versatile quarterback Condredge Holloway and star tailback Haskel Stanback headlined the offense in 1972 and 1973.