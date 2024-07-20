Tennessee Football Jersey Countdown: No. 42, Bob Suffridge
Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.
In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.
With 42 days to go, Bob Suffridge, who was a three-time All-American offensive lineman at Tennessee between 1938-40, is selected.
Suffridge played at Central High School in Knoxville before joining the Vols, who were coached by Robert Neyland. He was a key piece of an offensive front that helped Tennessee to a perfect 11-0 record and Orange Bowl victory over Oklahoma in 1938.
The Vols were tabbed national champions that season, the first of four titles under Neyland and Suffridge landed on the All-America team.
Tennessee's dominant run of success continued with Suffridge anchoring the line. The Vols went undefeated again in the regular season in 1939 and 1940 with Suffridge earning All-American honors both season.
Tennessee claimed the national title for the second time in three years following a 10-0 campaign. During Suffridge's three years, the Vols were 30-0 in the regular season.
Following a stellar career at Tennessee, Suffridge was taken in the sixth round of the 1941 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers, but ended up playing for the Philadelphia Eagles.
Suffridge made the All-Pro Team as a rookie, but his pro career was put on hold due to the United States’ involvement in World War II in 1941. Suffridge joined the war effort, becoming an officer in the U.S. Navy.
After the war, Suffridge returned to the Eagles for another season in 1945. He joined the coaching ranks a year later, serving as a line coach at N.C. State from 1946-51.
Suffridge was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1961.
