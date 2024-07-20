Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.

In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.

With 42 days to go, Bob Suffridge, who was a three-time All-American offensive lineman at Tennessee between 1938-40, is selected.

Suffridge played at Central High School in Knoxville before joining the Vols, who were coached by Robert Neyland. He was a key piece of an offensive front that helped Tennessee to a perfect 11-0 record and Orange Bowl victory over Oklahoma in 1938.

The Vols were tabbed national champions that season, the first of four titles under Neyland and Suffridge landed on the All-America team.



Tennessee's dominant run of success continued with Suffridge anchoring the line. The Vols went undefeated again in the regular season in 1939 and 1940 with Suffridge earning All-American honors both season.

Tennessee claimed the national title for the second time in three years following a 10-0 campaign. During Suffridge's three years, the Vols were 30-0 in the regular season.