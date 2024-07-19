Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.

In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.

With 43 days to go, Mallon Faircloth, who played offense, defense and special teams at Tennessee during his three-year career between 1961-63, is selected.

Faircloth was a two-time all-state selection out of Crisp County High School in Georgia before signing with the Vols and head coach Bowden Wyatt in 1960. He was relegated to the JV team his freshman year due to NCAA rules, but it didn't take long for Faircloth to impact Tennessee as a sophomore.

In 1961, Faircloth was an All-SEC selection, starring as quarterback, tailback, punt and kick return and even defensive back. He earned all-conference honors again as a senior in 1963.

Faircloth combined for 1,230 passing yards and 13 touchdowns at quarterback and another 1,503 yards and 10 scores on the ground in his career, finishing as the last tailback in Tennessee's single wing offense.