Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.

In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.

With 44 days to go, Bobby Majors, who was an All-American player that starred for Tennessee on both defense and special teams from 1969-71, is selected.

The younger brother of former Vols players Johnny Majors and Bill Majors, Bobby arrived in Knoxville by way of Franklin County High School in 1968. After sitting out his freshman season due to NCAA rules, Majors made his mark as a sophomore the following year.

Majors appeared in 10 games in 1969, returning 37 punts for 457 yards and a two touchdowns while accounting for seven receptions for 112 yards and another score on offense.

It was on defense that Majors made the biggest impact as a junior in 1970. He nabbed 10 interceptions as a defensive back, setting a program singe record and was one of the headliners on a Tennessee secondary that totaled 36 interceptions.

As a punt returner, Majors had 38 returns for 269 yards while punting for 61 times for 2,230 yards with an average of 36.3 yard per punt. He earned First Team All-SEC recognition by the Associated Press and the United Press International.