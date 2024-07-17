Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.

In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.

With 45 days to go, Johnny Majors, who was an All-American and Heisman finalist tailback and later a head coach at Tennessee, is selected.

Majors was a standout player under his father, Shirley Majors at Huntland High School in Franklin County. He arrived at Tennessee in 1953 and after being relegated to the JV squad as a freshman, made an immediate impact in his sophomore campaign the following year.

Majors flashed his abilities as a versatile tailback in the Vols' single-wing offense, going 8-of-24 passing for 107 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 416 yards and two scores on 96 carries.

Those numbers swelled as a junior in 1955 as Majors completed 36 passes for 476 yards and five touchdowns. He posted more than 650 yards and scored six times on the ground on his way to SEC Player of the Year, paving the way for one of the most productive individual seasons in program history in 1956.

As a senior, Majors was named First Team All-SEC and All-American and was the league's player of the year for the second time. His 552 passing yards and six touchdowns was complimented by his nearly 550 rushing yards. On special teams, Majors combined for 1,119 yards on 56 punts, averaging 43.0 yards per punt, earning him national recognition.

Majors finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting behind Notre Dame tailback Paul Hornung, who played on a Fighting Irish team that won just two games.