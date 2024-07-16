Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.

In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.

With 46 days to go, Raynoch Thompson, who was an All-American linebacker at Tennessee in the late 1990s, including during its national title run in 1998, is selected.

A prep standout at St. Augustine High School in New Orleans, Thompson signed with the Vols in 1996. It took a year for him to become a contributor, but by his sophomore season in 1997, Thompson appeared in 12 games and started 11 at linebacker.

Thompson ranked fifth on the team in tackles with 67 and forced three fumbles. He capped the season with a then-career high 11 tackles and one tackle for loss against Nebraska in the Orange Bowl.

Thompson took another step forward in 1998, starring on Tennessee's defense on its way to the national championship. He had a team-high 89 tackles and was second with 10 TFLs, finishing with 11 tackles in back-to-back games against Syracuse and Florida that year.

Among Thompson's biggest plays was a fourth-and-goal stop against Auburn to keep the Tigers out of the end zone in a 17-9 victory to keep the Vols unbeaten.