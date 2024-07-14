Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.

In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.

With 48 days to go, Beattie Feathers, who was an All-American halfback at Tennessee under head coach Robert Neyland from 1931-33, is selected.

Feathers was from Bristol, Virginia where he starred at Virginia High School before joining the Vols in 1930.

As a halfback, Feathers was named the SEC’s Most Valuable Player in the league’s first year in 1933 and garnered All-America honors that season.

With Feathers in the backfield, Tennessee had two undefeated seasons and won 25 game over three years. He played seven years in the NFL, first with the Chicago Bears, and then with the Brooklyn Dodgers and Green Bay Packers.

Feathers became the first rookie in NFL history to rush for more than 1,000 yards in a single season in 1934.

Following his pro career, Feathers joined the coaching ranks, serving as the head coach at Appalachian State in 1942 and later at N.C. State from 1944-1951.

Feathers doubled as the baseball head coach at N.C. State, Texas Tech and Wake Forest.

Feathers was inducted into to the College Football Hall of Fame in 1955.