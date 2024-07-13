Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.

In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.

With 49 days to go, Rudy Klarer, who was an offensive lineman at Tennessee in the early 1940s, is selected.

A native of Louisville, Kentucky, Klarer arrived in Knoxville in 1941. He spent his first season as a reserve guard, but worked his way into a starting role the following year.

Karler was a contributor on the Vols’ 9-1-1 team that beat No. 4 Tulsa, 14-7 in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

It ended up being Karler’s final game at Tennessee. Two years into World War II, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was sent to the European Theater as an 2nd Lieutenant and platoon leader over the next two years.

Karler was killed in action in Germany on Feb. 6, 1945. He was one of four former Tennessee players killed during the war.

Along with Bill Nowling, Willis Tucker and Clyde Fuson, Karler had his jersey No. 49 retired in 2006.