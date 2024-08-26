PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYOUpOUE5HNEonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Tennessee Football Jersey Countdown: No. 5, Thomas Woods

Thomas Woods wore No. 5 at Tennessee.
Thomas Woods wore No. 5 at Tennessee. (Knoxville News-Sentinel via Newspapers.com)
Noah Taylor • VolReport
Managing Editor
@ByNoahTaylor
Noah is a graduate of the UT College of Journalism & Electronic Media and has covered Tennessee football since 2019. He joined Rivals in 2022.

Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.

In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.

With five days to go, Thomas Woods, who was a two-time All-SEC wide receiver at Tennessee during his career between 1985-89, is selected.

Thomas prepped at in-state Gallatin High School before signing with the Vols in 1985. He red-shirted his freshman year and made minimal contributions in 1986.

Thomas' breakout campaign came as a sophomore in 1987 when he caught 26 passes for more than 330 yards and averaged 12.9 yards per catch during Tennessee's run to the Peach Bowl. He was a contributor on special teams, combining for 400-plus yards in punt and kickoff returns that season.

The following year, Woods was even more of a factor in the offense, totaling nearly 700 receiving yards and five touchdowns--both career highs on his way to All-SEC recognition despite a down year for the Vols. His 58 receptions were a then-program single season record.

As a senior, Woods was key in a turnaround season in 1989. He had 34 catches, good for 511 yards and scored twice as Tennessee won 11 games and capped the season with a 31-27 victory over Arkansas in the Cotton Bowl.

Woods was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the eighth round of the 1990 NFL Draft and played two seasons in the World Football League.

He began his coaching career in 1996 with stints at Appalachian State and Western Carolina before reuniting with former Tennessee assistant coach David Cutcliffe at Ole Miss in 2000.

Woods coached wide receivers and return specialists under Cutcliffe for six seasons. Ole Miss receiver Chris Collins set or tied nine school records and was an All-SEC player while playing for Woods.

Woods is still listed among Tennessee's all-time receivers. His 124 career receptions ranks top 10 in the program record books while his 1,617 yards ranks 20th.

