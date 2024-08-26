Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.

In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.

With five days to go, Thomas Woods, who was a two-time All-SEC wide receiver at Tennessee during his career between 1985-89, is selected.

Thomas prepped at in-state Gallatin High School before signing with the Vols in 1985. He red-shirted his freshman year and made minimal contributions in 1986.

Thomas' breakout campaign came as a sophomore in 1987 when he caught 26 passes for more than 330 yards and averaged 12.9 yards per catch during Tennessee's run to the Peach Bowl. He was a contributor on special teams, combining for 400-plus yards in punt and kickoff returns that season.

The following year, Woods was even more of a factor in the offense, totaling nearly 700 receiving yards and five touchdowns--both career highs on his way to All-SEC recognition despite a down year for the Vols. His 58 receptions were a then-program single season record.

As a senior, Woods was key in a turnaround season in 1989. He had 34 catches, good for 511 yards and scored twice as Tennessee won 11 games and capped the season with a 31-27 victory over Arkansas in the Cotton Bowl.