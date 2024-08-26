Tennessee Football Jersey Countdown: No. 5, Thomas Woods
Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.
In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
With five days to go, Thomas Woods, who was a two-time All-SEC wide receiver at Tennessee during his career between 1985-89, is selected.
Thomas prepped at in-state Gallatin High School before signing with the Vols in 1985. He red-shirted his freshman year and made minimal contributions in 1986.
Thomas' breakout campaign came as a sophomore in 1987 when he caught 26 passes for more than 330 yards and averaged 12.9 yards per catch during Tennessee's run to the Peach Bowl. He was a contributor on special teams, combining for 400-plus yards in punt and kickoff returns that season.
The following year, Woods was even more of a factor in the offense, totaling nearly 700 receiving yards and five touchdowns--both career highs on his way to All-SEC recognition despite a down year for the Vols. His 58 receptions were a then-program single season record.
As a senior, Woods was key in a turnaround season in 1989. He had 34 catches, good for 511 yards and scored twice as Tennessee won 11 games and capped the season with a 31-27 victory over Arkansas in the Cotton Bowl.
Woods was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the eighth round of the 1990 NFL Draft and played two seasons in the World Football League.
He began his coaching career in 1996 with stints at Appalachian State and Western Carolina before reuniting with former Tennessee assistant coach David Cutcliffe at Ole Miss in 2000.
Woods coached wide receivers and return specialists under Cutcliffe for six seasons. Ole Miss receiver Chris Collins set or tied nine school records and was an All-SEC player while playing for Woods.
Woods is still listed among Tennessee's all-time receivers. His 124 career receptions ranks top 10 in the program record books while his 1,617 yards ranks 20th.
–––––
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.
–––––