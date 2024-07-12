Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.

In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.

With 50 days to go, Chip Kell, who was a two-time consensus All-American offensive lineman at Tennessee from 1967-1971, is selected.

Kell joined the Vols by way of Avondale High School in Decatur, Georgia. He made his college debut as a sophomore in 1968, initially playing center, but transitioned to guard the following season.

Kell was a key contributor on Tennessee teams that combined to win 28 games over three seasons, including an SEC title in 1969 and a Sugar Bowl-winning season in 1971.

Among Kell’s personal accolades was twice earning All-SEC and All-America recognition. He won the Jacobs Memorial Award as the SEC’s best blocker two times and was tabbed the league’s most outstanding offensive lineman by the Birmingham Quarterback Club in 1971.