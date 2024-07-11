Tennessee Football Jersey Countdown: No. 51, Reggie McKenzie
Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.
In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.
With 51 days to go, Reggie McKenzie, who was a standout linebacker at Tennessee alongside his twin brother, Raleigh between 1981-84, is selected.
McKenzie was from Knoxville and played at nearby Austin-East High School before signing with the Vols in 1981.
McKenzie played in 11 games as a freshman, totaling 20 tackles. He upped that number the following season as a sophomore in 1982, recording 32 tackles and three sacks.
As a senior in 1984, McKenzie registered 89 tackles, a sack, an interception and two fumble recoveries.
McKenzie parlayed a successful college career into a 10th-round NFL Draft pick by the then-Los Angeles Raiders in 1985.
McKenzie had a stellar rookie season with the Raiders, appearing in 16 games and helping them reach the playoffs.
He spent four seasons with Los Angeles and had stints with the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers before delving into the administrative side of the NFL.
McKenzie started as a pro personnel assistant with the Green Bay Packers and worked his way up to general manager of the Oakland Raiders from 2012-18.
McKenzie currently serves as a senior personnel executive for the Miami Dolphins.
McKenzie’s son, Khalil was a defensive lineman at Tennessee from 2015-17.
