Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.

In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.

With 51 days to go, Reggie McKenzie, who was a standout linebacker at Tennessee alongside his twin brother, Raleigh between 1981-84, is selected.

McKenzie was from Knoxville and played at nearby Austin-East High School before signing with the Vols in 1981.

McKenzie played in 11 games as a freshman, totaling 20 tackles. He upped that number the following season as a sophomore in 1982, recording 32 tackles and three sacks.

As a senior in 1984, McKenzie registered 89 tackles, a sack, an interception and two fumble recoveries.