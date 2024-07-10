Tennessee Football Jersey Countdown: No. 52, Jackie Walker
Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.
In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.
With 52 days to go, Jackie Walker, who was a two-time All-SEC and All-American linebacker at Tennessee in the early 1970s, is selected.
Walker was a Knoxville native that played at Fulton High School where he was an All-State player before signing with the Vols under head coach Doug Dickey in 1968. Because of NCAA rules barring freshman from playing, Walker made his Tennessee varsity debut the following season in 1969.
Walker made an immediate impact in a talented and veteran-laden linebacking corps that featured seniors Steve Kiner and Jack Reynolds that year, appearing in 10 games and nabbing two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.
As a junior in 1970, Walker totaled 132 tackles, two sacks, nine tackles for loss, three caused fumbles and a career-high five interceptions during Tennessee's 11-win campaign and run to the Sugar Bowl in head coach Bill Battle's first season.
By the end of the season, Walker became the first black player in the history of the SEC to earn All-American status.
Walker made more history as a senior the following season, becoming the first black player to be named captain of an SEC team. He followed it up with 126 tackles, three TFLs, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and four interceptions to again garner All-America honors.
Walker's five career interceptions returned for scores still stands as a program record and is tied for second in the league all-time.
Walker was drafted in the sixth round of the 1972 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He was inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame in 2011 and was one of four former black Tennessee football players who were honored with bronze statues outside of Gate 21 at Neyland Stadium in 2021.
Walker died in 2002 at the age of 52.
