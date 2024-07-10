Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.

In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

With 52 days to go, Jackie Walker, who was a two-time All-SEC and All-American linebacker at Tennessee in the early 1970s, is selected.

Walker was a Knoxville native that played at Fulton High School where he was an All-State player before signing with the Vols under head coach Doug Dickey in 1968. Because of NCAA rules barring freshman from playing, Walker made his Tennessee varsity debut the following season in 1969.

Walker made an immediate impact in a talented and veteran-laden linebacking corps that featured seniors Steve Kiner and Jack Reynolds that year, appearing in 10 games and nabbing two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.