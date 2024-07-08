Tennessee Football Jersey Countdown: No. 54, Bob Johnson
Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.
In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.
With 54 days to go, Bob Johnson, who was an All-American offensive lineman at Tennessee in the mid-1960s, is selected.
A standout preps player at Bradley Central High School in nearby Cleveland, Tennessee, Johnson was the first player recruited by new head coach Doug Dickey in 1964 and made the move from tackle to center as a sophomore in 1965. It wasn't a smooth transition for Johnson, who struggled with snapping the ball that season, but that changed a year later.
Johnson anchored the Vols' offensive front as a junior 1966, earning All-American status and helping Tennessee to an eight-win season and Gator Bowl victory over Syracuse.
As a senior in 1967, Johnson added to his impressive resume. A team captain, Johnson again garnered All-SEC and All-America recognition for the second-straight season. He was awarded the Jacobs Trophy, which was given to the league's best blocker and was named the SEC's Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman by the Birmingham Touchdown Club.
Nationally, Johnson finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting with 13 first-place votes.
Johnson was the first-ever draft pick by the Cincinnati Bengals, which were a newly formed expansion team in the American Football League 1968. He was taken as the second overall pick in the first round of the AFL Draft.
Johnson spent his entire pro career with the franchise, playing in 154 games with 136 starts over 11 seasons. He was an AFL All-Star during his rookie season in 1968 and his No. 54 was retired by the Bengals.
After retiring from football following the 1979 season, Johnson worked as a color analyst for ESPN's college football broadcasts before serving in a similar role for radio broadcasts of Bengals games from 1981-85.
Johnson was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1989.
