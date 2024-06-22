Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.

In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.

With 70 days to go, Trey Teague, who was an All-SEC offensive lineman for the Vols during the mid-1990s, is selected.

Teague played his high school football at University School of Jackson in Jackson, Tennessee where he was a three-sport athlete before signing with Tennessee in 1993.

A prep All-American, Teague carried over that success to the college level. He was a part of the Vols’ 1997 SEC Championship team that reached the Orange Bowl.

Teague was a captain that season and earned First Team All-SEC recognition, helping pave the way for a Vols’ run game that averaged 482.0 yards per game.