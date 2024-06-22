Tennessee Football Jersey Countdown: No. 70, Trey Teague
Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.
In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.
With 70 days to go, Trey Teague, who was an All-SEC offensive lineman for the Vols during the mid-1990s, is selected.
Teague played his high school football at University School of Jackson in Jackson, Tennessee where he was a three-sport athlete before signing with Tennessee in 1993.
A prep All-American, Teague carried over that success to the college level. He was a part of the Vols’ 1997 SEC Championship team that reached the Orange Bowl.
Teague was a captain that season and earned First Team All-SEC recognition, helping pave the way for a Vols’ run game that averaged 482.0 yards per game.
Teague was taken in the seventh round as the 200th overall pick by the Denver Broncos in the 1998 NFL Draft, beginning a decorated nine-year pro career.
Teague was a part of the Broncos’ Super Bowl XXXIII winning team in 2001, starting all 16 games at left tackle.
After stints with the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets, Teague retired in 2007.
He was inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame in 2013.
