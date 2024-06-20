Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.

In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.

With 72 days to go, George Cafego, who was the SEC Player of the Year and played on some of the most dominating teams of the Robert Neyland era, is selected.

Cafego came to Tennessee by way of West Virginia, joining the Vols in 1936. He served as a halfback, totaling 2,139 yards while averaging more than six yards per carry over three seasons and earning All-America honor twice in his college career.

Cafego, who earned the moniker, "bad news," was key part of two consecutive unbeaten Tennessee teams in the regular season in 1938 and 1939, starring for the Vols as a runner, passer, blocker and on special teams.

Tennessee won the first of four national championships under Neyland following an 11-0 season and Orange Bowl victory over Oklahoma in 1938.

"On the practice field he couldn't do anything right," Neyland said of Cafego. "But for two hours on a Saturday afternoon he did everything an All- American is supposed to do."