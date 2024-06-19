Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.

In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.

With 73 days to go, Will Ofenheusle, who was an All-SEC offensive lineman for the Vols, is selected.

Ofenheusle arrived at Tennessee in 1999 after playing at Westview High School in Martin, Tennessee. He played in every game of his college career, appearing in 50 games over four seasons.

The 6-foot-8, 250-pound Ofenheusle started every game in his last two seasons, helping anchoring the Vols' offensive front in 2001-02.

Ofenheusle earned All-SEC honors and was a Third Team All-America selection by the Associated Press in 2002.



