Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.

In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.

With 74 days to go, Jeff Smith, who was an All-American and All-SEC offensive lineman for the Vols is selected.

A Decatur, Tennessee native, Smith starred at Meigs High School before signing with the Tennessee in 1992. He played in 44 games over the next four years, with the Vols going on a dominant stretch that included 38 wins and 10 losses and a No. 3 finish in the final 1995 Associated Press poll.

Smith was a key part of that success, blocking for a prolific Tennessee offense led by quarterbacks Heath Shuler and Peyton Manning, while his blocking also helped running back James Stewart rush for a then-program record 2,890 yards.

Smith was named twice named All-SEC in 1993 and 1995 and was a First Team All-America selection in 1994.