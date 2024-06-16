Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.

In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

With 76 days to go, Harry Galbreath, who was a decorated offensive lineman at Tennessee from 1984-87, is selected.

A Clarksville, Tennessee native, Galbreath was a two-sport star at Clarksville High School, splitting time between football and wrestling.

In football, Galbreath was an all-state offensive tackle, catching the eye of the Tennessee coaching staff who recruited and signed him in 1984. He played in seven games as a freshman before earning a starting spot at left guard as a sophomore in 1985.

That season, Galbreath played in every quarter, helping anchor the Vols' offensive front during their SEC title and Sugar Bowl run.

By the end of his junior year in 1986, Galbreath had been named a Second Team All-American and Second Team All-SEC by multiple outlets, but his best season was still ahead.

In his final year at Tennesseee, Galbreath appeared in 12 games, served as a team captain and was named a First Team All-American. He won the Jacobs Trophy as the the top blocker in the SEC, as evidenced by the Vols' success in the run game.