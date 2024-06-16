Tennessee Football Jersey Countdown: No. 76, Harry Galbreath
Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.
In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.
With 76 days to go, Harry Galbreath, who was a decorated offensive lineman at Tennessee from 1984-87, is selected.
A Clarksville, Tennessee native, Galbreath was a two-sport star at Clarksville High School, splitting time between football and wrestling.
In football, Galbreath was an all-state offensive tackle, catching the eye of the Tennessee coaching staff who recruited and signed him in 1984. He played in seven games as a freshman before earning a starting spot at left guard as a sophomore in 1985.
That season, Galbreath played in every quarter, helping anchor the Vols' offensive front during their SEC title and Sugar Bowl run.
By the end of his junior year in 1986, Galbreath had been named a Second Team All-American and Second Team All-SEC by multiple outlets, but his best season was still ahead.
In his final year at Tennesseee, Galbreath appeared in 12 games, served as a team captain and was named a First Team All-American. He won the Jacobs Trophy as the the top blocker in the SEC, as evidenced by the Vols' success in the run game.
Galbreath was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the eighth round of the 1988 NFL Draft. He was named to the NFL All-Rookie Team in the first of five seasons with the franchise before a three-year stint with the Green Bay Packers.
Following one season with the New York Giants in 1996, Galbreath retired and began his career in coaching as the offensive line coach at Austin Peay.
Galbreath's coaching career eventually led him back to Tennessee where he served on the strength and conditioning staff under head coach Phillip Fulmer in 2007.
Galbreath died in 2010. He was 45.
