Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.

In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.

With 77 days to go, Michael Munoz, who starred on Tennessee's offensive line and was tabbed an All-American during his career from 2000-04, is selected.

Munoz had already earned several playing accolades before he stepped foot on campus in 2000.

He was a prep standout at Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati, earning All-America status by several outlets.

That translated immediately at Tennessee, where Rivals and Sporting News both tabbed Munoz to their Freshman All-America teams.

After missing the 2001 season with a knee injury, Munoz re-entered the lineup in 2002, starting 12 games at left tackle. As a junior in 2003, he was named a team captain and earned All-SEC honors.

Munoz mulled entering the NFL Draft early but opted to return to Tennessee for his senior season in 2004. He started every game that year at tackle, finishing his college career with 37 starts.