Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.

In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.

With 78 days to go, Antone Davis, who was twice named All-SEC and an All-American during his Vols career, is selected.

Davis played one season at the now-defunct Tennessee Military Institute where he played guard in 1986. He was offered a scholarship by Tennessee the following season in 1987 and became an immediate contributor.

Davis was named a Freshman All-American by Football News after plugging in at multiple positions along the Vols' offensive line due to injuries that season, including center. As a sophomore in 1987, he started games at both guard and tackle.

In 1988, Tennessee's run game averaged more than 245 rushing yards per game and Davis was a big reason why. As part of his first All-SEC campaign, he anchored the Vols' front and was key in paving the way for running back Chuck Webb to run for 294 yards against Ole Miss that season.

Davis garnered even more accolades as a senior in 1990, earning both First Team All-America and All-SEC honors. He won the Jacobs Trophy as the best blocker in the SEC and again headlined a Tennessee line that helped the run and pass game with an average of more than 205 yards.