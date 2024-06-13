Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.

In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.

With 79 days to go, Eric Still, who was an All-American and two-time All-SEC offensive lineman for the Vols in the late 1980s, is selected.

A Germantown, Tennessee native, Still was a highly touted preps prospect out of Germantown High School. He was a Parade and USA Today All-American before signing with Tennessee in 1985.

After red-shirting his freshman year, Still became a contributor for the Vols up front as a sophomore in 1986, appearing in seven games in a mostly reserve role at guard.

By 1987, Still was seeing significant playing time, appearing in 10 games at tackle and was a part of an offensive line that had allowed just 10 sacks that season. He missed the last three games following an injury.

Back to full health, Still played in 11 games as a junior in 1988, earning All-SEC honors after helping pave the way for a Vols' run game that averaged nearly 125 yards per game.

Still had his best season in 1989, earning All-SEC for the second time and All-America accolades during Tennessee's 11-win campaign. He won the Jacobs Trophy as the top blocker in the SEC.