Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.

In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

With eight days to go, Andy Kelly, who was a three-year starter at quarterback and finished his career as one of the most prolific passers in program history, is selected.

Kelly was a prep standout at Rhea County High School in Dayton, Tennessee before signing with the Vols in 1988. He became Tennessee's starting quarterback during his sophomore campaign in 1989 and didn't look back.

Kelly helped lead the Vols to an 11-1 finish that season, including a 31-27 victory over Arkansas in the Cotton Bowl, a game that he totaled 150 yards and two touchdowns, one of which was an 84-yard toss to Anthony Morgan.

Kelly's impressive close to the season put him in line to be the Vols' unquestioned starter heading into a highly anticipated 1990 season. Tennessee entered the season ranked No. 8 but ties with Colorado and Auburn, along with narrow losses to Alabama and top-ranked Notre Dame kept the Vols from national title contention.

Despite coming up short of lofty expectations, Kelly managed to pass for 2,241 yards and 14 touchdowns was key in Tennessee winning the SEC and clinching a berth in the Sugar Bowl against Virginia.

Tennessee was sluggish out of the gate and trailed by two scores in the fourth quarter before running back Tony Thompson scored to pull the Vols within a touchdown. Kelly drew Tennessee closer on a 15-yard scoring pass to Carl Pickens, then engineered the game-winning drive that was capped by another Thompson touchdown to cap a 23-22 win.

The most memorable comeback that Kelly was a part of came a year later against No. 5 Notre Dame in South Bend on Nov. 9, 1991. The Fighting Irish jumped out to a commanding 31-7 lead helped along by a 79-yard interception throw by Kelly that was returned for a touchdown.

Kelly bounced back, though and so did Tennessee. Floyd Miley took a blocked field goal back for a score just before halftime to give the Vols life. Kelly led a march down the field in the third quarter that ended in a 4-yard touchdown pass to Von Reeves.

Kelly connected with Cory Fleming for a 20-yard gain that set up an Aaron Hayden touchdown to cut Notre Dame's lead to 34-28 in the fourth. His third touchdown pass went to Hayden on a screen pass that he patiently waited to set up in the face of a blitz and went for 26 yards and the go-ahead score.

Notre Dame had a chance to walk it off with a field goal, but Rob Leonard's 27-yard kick missed wide to give Tennessee a 35-34 win in what became known as the "Miracle at South Bend."