Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.

In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.

With 80 days to go, Eric Parker, who doubled as a wide receiver and punt returner for the Vols from 1997-2001, is selected.

Parker arrived at Tennessee by way of Juliet High School in Illinois in 1997, but became a contributor in the Vols' offense and on special teams over the last three seasons of his college career.

Parker appeared in 42 games, totaling 62 receptions for 829 yards and three touchdowns. He had his most productive season in 1999, hauling in a career-high 30 catches for 411 yards while returning 41 punts for 387 yards and a 69-yard touchdown in Tennessee's 17-16 win over Memphis.

Parker twice tied a program record in single-game punt returns with seven against Vanderbilt in 1999 and Syracuse in 2001. His 920 return yards in four season ranks third all-time at Tennessee.