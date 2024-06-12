Tennessee Football Jersey Countdown: No. 80, Eric Parker
Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.
In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.
With 80 days to go, Eric Parker, who doubled as a wide receiver and punt returner for the Vols from 1997-2001, is selected.
Parker arrived at Tennessee by way of Juliet High School in Illinois in 1997, but became a contributor in the Vols' offense and on special teams over the last three seasons of his college career.
Parker appeared in 42 games, totaling 62 receptions for 829 yards and three touchdowns. He had his most productive season in 1999, hauling in a career-high 30 catches for 411 yards while returning 41 punts for 387 yards and a 69-yard touchdown in Tennessee's 17-16 win over Memphis.
Parker twice tied a program record in single-game punt returns with seven against Vanderbilt in 1999 and Syracuse in 2001. His 920 return yards in four season ranks third all-time at Tennessee.
Parker signed with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2002, but was released before that season.
After signing with the San Diego Chargers' practice squad, Parker worked his way onto the active roster late in the 2002 season, beginning a six-year career with the franchise.
In his pro career, Parker played in 62 games with 40 starts at receiver, totaling 187 catches for 2,586 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Parker spent three years as a wide receivers coach with the Chargers and Cleveland Browns. He now serves as an assistant football coach at Helix Charter High School in La Mesa, California.
