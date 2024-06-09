Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.

In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

With 83 days to go, Tennessee tight end Mark Adams, who was an All-SEC player that lettered for the Vols from 1988-1991, is selected.

Adams was one of the top tight end prospects when he signed with Tennessee out of Kempsville High School in Virginia Beach, Virginia ahead of the 1988 season.

In four seasons with the Vols, Adams totaled 52 catches for 573 yards and two touchdowns, including a career-high 24 receptions for 217 yards in his senior All-SEC campaign in 1991.

One of Adams' two touchdowns that season included the game-winning score on a pass from Andy Kelly in the final minute to lift Tennessee past Mississippi State, 26-24 at Neyland Stadium.

Adams was a member of the Vols' 1989 and 1990 SEC Championship teams.