PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYOUpOUE5HNEonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Tennessee Football Jersey Countdown: No. 9, Derek Barnett

Derek Barnett wore No. 9 at Tennessee.
Derek Barnett wore No. 9 at Tennessee. (Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)
Noah Taylor • VolReport
Managing Editor
@ByNoahTaylor
Noah is a graduate of the UT College of Journalism & Electronic Media and has covered Tennessee football since 2019. He joined Rivals in 2022.

Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.

In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

With nine days to go, Derek Barnett, who in his All-SEC and All-American career as a defensive end at Tennessee became the all-time career sack leader, is selected.

Barnett was an in-state standout player at Brentwood Academy where he was four-star prospect and Tennessee Sports Writers Association All-State selection before joining the Vols in 2014.

As a freshman, Barnett found his way on to the field early, appearing 13 games and starting in 10 of them. He set the program record for tackles for loss and sacks by a true freshman with 20.5 and 10.0 respectively.

It set the stage for what was to come.

The following season, Barnett started every game and led the team with 10.0 sacks while finishing second in TFLs with 12.5. The sack number moved him up to No. 8 all-time at Tennessee.

Barnett moved up the rankings in that category quickly the following year as a junior. He totaled 13 sacks in 2016, enough to move him into first place in the Vols' record books, leaping the previous sack leader Reggie White with the 33rd sack of his career in the final minutes of Tennessee's 38-24 win over Nebraska in the Music City Bowl.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3dOaUhJOXR1VURJP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
Advertisement

Barnett parlayed a historic season first round selection in the 2017 NFL Draft, but not before he combined for 198 tackles, 52 TFL, 33 sacks and one interceptions in three seasons at Tennessee.

Barnett played seven seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and was a member of the franchise's Super Bowl LII winning team in his rookie season in 2017. He was claimed off waivers by the Houston Texans ahead of the 2023 season and is preparing to enter his second year with the franchise.

–––––

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.

–––––

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNTEiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3Rlbm5lc3NlZS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvdGVubmVzc2VlLWZvb3RiYWxsLWplcnNleS1jb3VudGRvd24t bm8tOS1kZXJlay1iYXJuZXR0IiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAg ICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAg IGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2 YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9 IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsg cy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4g dmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2 ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnpt L2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVs KTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcy NDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZ0ZW5uZXNzZWUucml2YWxzLmNvbSUy Rm5ld3MlMkZ0ZW5uZXNzZWUtZm9vdGJhbGwtamVyc2V5LWNvdW50ZG93bi1u by05LWRlcmVrLWJhcm5ldHQmYzU9MjAyMjczMzE1MSZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZj c191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRh ZyAtLT4KCgo=