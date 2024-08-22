Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.

In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

With nine days to go, Derek Barnett, who in his All-SEC and All-American career as a defensive end at Tennessee became the all-time career sack leader, is selected.

Barnett was an in-state standout player at Brentwood Academy where he was four-star prospect and Tennessee Sports Writers Association All-State selection before joining the Vols in 2014.

As a freshman, Barnett found his way on to the field early, appearing 13 games and starting in 10 of them. He set the program record for tackles for loss and sacks by a true freshman with 20.5 and 10.0 respectively.

It set the stage for what was to come.

The following season, Barnett started every game and led the team with 10.0 sacks while finishing second in TFLs with 12.5. The sack number moved him up to No. 8 all-time at Tennessee.

Barnett moved up the rankings in that category quickly the following year as a junior. He totaled 13 sacks in 2016, enough to move him into first place in the Vols' record books, leaping the previous sack leader Reggie White with the 33rd sack of his career in the final minutes of Tennessee's 38-24 win over Nebraska in the Music City Bowl.