Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.

In anticipation for the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.

With 90 days to go, Tennessee defensive end Will Ovestreet, who lettered for the Vols for four seasons in 1999-2001, is selected.

A Jackson, Mississippi native, Overstreet signed with Tennessee in 1998 and was a member of the Vols' BCS National Championship team that year. He appeared in 47 games in his college career, including 33 starts.

Overstreet was a two-time All-SEC selection in 2000 and 200. He totaled 146 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and 19 sacks at Tennessee, including a season-high five sacks in 2001.

His 49 quarterback hurries rank first in program history.