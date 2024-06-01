Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.

In anticipation for the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.

With 91 days to go, Tennessee defensive end Doug Atkins, who lettered for the Vols from 1950-52 and is one of eight former players to have their jersey numbers retired in the program, is selected.

Atkins arrived at Tennessee on a basketball scholarship in 1950, but was recruited by head coach Robert Neyland to join the football team because of his size.

As a freshman, Atkins was a member of a Vols' defense that recorded six shutout victories en route to an 11-1 finish in 1950, including a 20-14 win over No. 3 Texas in the Cotton Bowl.

In 1951, Atkins was an even bigger contributor during Tennessee's national championship run, intercepting one pass and returning a blocked punt for a touchdown. The Vols' defense held opponents scoreless and Atkins was named All-SEC First Team by the Associated Press.

By the end of the 1952 season, Atkins earned All-SEC and All-American honors and totaled three interceptions for 65 yards and a touchdown over three seasons. He was inducted to the College Football Hall of Fame in 1985.