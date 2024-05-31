Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.

In anticipation for the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.

With 92 days to go, Tennessee defensive tackle Reggie White, who lettered for the Vols from 1980-83 and finished with hall of fame career in both college and the NFL, is selected.

A Chattanooga native who was a prep standout at Howard High School, White made a near immediate impact as a freshman at Tennessee in 1980.

White totaled 51 tackles and two sacks that season, working his way into a starting role late in the year. Three years later, he finished as the record-holder for career sacks with 32 and single-season sacks with 15 as a senior in 1983.

White recorded a sack in all but two games in his last season with the Vols, earning SEC Player of the Year, All-SEC and All-American status.

In 42 games over four seasons, White recorded 293 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, nine passes defended and one interception. He was named to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2002.