Tennessee football now knows its kickoff time and TV designation for the first three games of the 2024 season.

The Vols will open the slate with a home match against Chattanooga on August 31 at 12:45 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

Then, Tennessee travels to Charlotte for a neutral site contest with NC State on September 7. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on ABC.

The Vols will return back home for game three as it hosts Kent State on September 14 at 7:45 p.m. ET inside Neyland Stadium. The game will air on SEC Network.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM