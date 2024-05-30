Tennessee football kickoff times announced for first three games of 2024
Tennessee football now knows its kickoff time and TV designation for the first three games of the 2024 season.
The Vols will open the slate with a home match against Chattanooga on August 31 at 12:45 p.m. ET on SEC Network.
Then, Tennessee travels to Charlotte for a neutral site contest with NC State on September 7. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on ABC.
The Vols will return back home for game three as it hosts Kent State on September 14 at 7:45 p.m. ET inside Neyland Stadium. The game will air on SEC Network.
The other nine games on the schedule will have their kickoff time and TV designation revealed at a later date. The Vols are in line to play this schedule following the opening trio of games.
- at Oklahoma
- at Arkansas
- vs. Florida
- vs. Alabama
- vs. Kentucky
- vs. Mississippi State
- at Georgia
- vs. UTEP
- at Vanderbilt
This is the fourth season for Tennessee under Josh Heupel. He owns a .692 winning percentage with the Vols and owns consecutive top 20 finishes in the rankings.
Last time Tennessee took the field against an opponent was in the Citrus Bowl. The Vols blanked Iowa and took a 9-4 record into the off-season. It went 4-4 in conference play.
Nico Iamaleava started at quarterback against the Hawkeyes and will be the starter as a redshirt-freshman in 2024.
