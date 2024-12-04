Tennessee football loses 3-star DL commit Darrion Smith to Auburn

Tennessee's 2025 signing day has been mostly a success but the Vols have lose a three-star defensive tackle commit.
Darrion Smith out of Baltimore, Maryland has flipped from Tennessee to SEC foe Auburn.
He is the No. 11 player in the state and No. 36 at his position on Rivals.com.
The Tigers have been after Smith despite his verbal commitment to the Vols. He took a visit to Auburn the weekend before Thanksgiving, where it made its final push for the defensive tackle.
The latest visit was the fourth time Smith had visited The Plains since July.
He was initially committed to Tennessee since July 30.
This leaves the Vols with one defensive tackle in the class at the moment. Charles House, a three-star out of North Carolina, signed with Tennessee earlier in the day.
The Vols are considered the favorite for the No. 4 player at the position in the class, though. Isaiah Campbell will make his decision at 4:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday which would be a major boost to Tennessee's defensive line recruiting.
