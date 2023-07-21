News More News
Tennessee football named second in SEC East in Preseason Ballot

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) before Tennessee's Homecoming game against UT-Martin at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) before Tennessee's Homecoming game against UT-Martin at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia

After the conclusion of SEC Media Days, the media in attendance's votes for the order of finish in the SEC was tallied.

After an 11-2 season featuring wins over LSU, Alabama and Clemson in the Orange Bowl, Tennessee was named second in the SEC East. This was the same position the team finished a year prior.

Here is the full list of votes.

2023 SEC Preseason Order of Finish
SEC East SEC West

Georgia (265) - 2011

Alabama (165).- 1899

Tennessee (14) - 1682

LSU (117) - 1838

South Carolina (3) - 1254

Texas A&M (1) - 1144

Kentucky (1) - 1204

Ole Miss - 1128

Florida - 911

Arkansas (3) - 958

Missouri - 658

Auburn (4) - 685

Vanderbilt (8) - 428

Mississippi State (1) - 496
First place votes in (), total votes behind -

Tennessee ultimately received 1,682 total votes and 14 votes for first place. This landed the team comfortably in second but well behind first-place.

Five voted for the team to win the SEC out-right.

The Vols will kick off their season on Sept. 2 in a match vs. Virginia in Nashville. It will also face the typical tough SEC slate along with UTSA in its out-of-conference schedule.

In Tennessee's conference schedule, it will face Florida, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Alabama, Kentucky, Missouri, Georgia and Vanderbilt.

Last year's set resulted in a 6-2 record. If the Vols are able to repeat as six-game winners, it would be the first time they reached the mark in consecutive seasons since 2003-04.

