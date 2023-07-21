Tennessee football named second in SEC East in Preseason Ballot
After the conclusion of SEC Media Days, the media in attendance's votes for the order of finish in the SEC was tallied.
After an 11-2 season featuring wins over LSU, Alabama and Clemson in the Orange Bowl, Tennessee was named second in the SEC East. This was the same position the team finished a year prior.
Here is the full list of votes.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
|SEC East
|SEC West
|
Georgia (265) - 2011
|
Alabama (165).- 1899
|
Tennessee (14) - 1682
|
LSU (117) - 1838
|
South Carolina (3) - 1254
|
Texas A&M (1) - 1144
|
Kentucky (1) - 1204
|
Ole Miss - 1128
|
Florida - 911
|
Arkansas (3) - 958
|
Missouri - 658
|
Auburn (4) - 685
|
Vanderbilt (8) - 428
|
Mississippi State (1) - 496
Tennessee ultimately received 1,682 total votes and 14 votes for first place. This landed the team comfortably in second but well behind first-place.
Five voted for the team to win the SEC out-right.
The Vols will kick off their season on Sept. 2 in a match vs. Virginia in Nashville. It will also face the typical tough SEC slate along with UTSA in its out-of-conference schedule.
MORE: Ahead of SEC Media Days, VolReport predicts league's final standings
In Tennessee's conference schedule, it will face Florida, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Alabama, Kentucky, Missouri, Georgia and Vanderbilt.
Last year's set resulted in a 6-2 record. If the Vols are able to repeat as six-game winners, it would be the first time they reached the mark in consecutive seasons since 2003-04.
–––––
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @ByNoahTaylor, @RealTBannerman, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media, @TylerIvens.
–––––