Tennessee football's quarterback room is young but boasts impressive talent. Leading the unit is fourth-year quarterback coach and second-year offensive coordinator Joey Halzle. He fielded questions on the state of the position and where they are at this point in the off-season.

What Nico Iamaleava is working on

While Nico Iamaleava has shown his abilities in a game setting in the dominating win over Iowa in the Citrus Bowl, there is still room for him to grow. Halzle sees this and has already identified some things he wants to work on. This starts with his body and the way he positions it on some throws. "Physically, we've been working a bunch on just refining his body," said Halzle. "Getting himself in great body positions. He's so athletic, that sometimes he's able to get away with being in bad body positions so we've been really critiquing and hard on ourselves as far as, 'Yeah you can make that throw, but are you in the best possible position you can get in in this moment?' And then adding weight and strength onto him has been great for it. He's been committed to that, he's doing a great job there." There is also a mental aspect that needs to be improved. For Halzle, he is looking for Iamaleava to gain a better understanding of why the offense operates as it does. "And then on the mental side of it is making the shift from knowing the plays, knowing your protections, to understanding why are we calling these plays in certain situations," said Halzle. "What are we trying to accomplish when we use this motion or this formation. It's fun to watch him dig into that and really become a quarterback as opposed to just a talented young player."

Jake Merklinger learning the ropes

Behind Iamaleava is both the experienced Gaston Moore and true freshman Jake Merklinger. Merklinger comes in as a four-star out of Georgia. Despite Iamaleava having the job locked down for the next two years, this didn't scare off the freshman.

Halzle is happy with what he's seen out of Merklinger at this point. He's fitting in well with the room and grasping concepts quickly. "Really athletic guy, high, high intelligence,” said Halzle. “Guys love him already. He's one of the guys that kind of just fits right in and gets into the mold. Picked it up really, really quickly which was great to see from us. A lot of times with young guys, you think you know going through the recruiting process, but until you get them in there, you get them in the room and start working on them and see them take it to the field. He's going out there and calling his protections correctly, calling plays, getting us in the right play and right check. It's been good to watch him do that. It's impressive for a young guy."

