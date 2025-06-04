Tennessee football offensive tackle commit makes dramatic jump in Rivals250

The first Monday of the month means Rivals is refreshing its rankings for the 2026 class. A group of Tennessee football commits and targets are moving up and down throughout the rankings as the off-season progresses and players show off at camps across the country. Here's where everyone tied to the Vols currently sits. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Faizon Brandon stays put in this edition of the ratings. He is the No. 2 overall player in the class and No. 1 quarterback in the cycle. Brandon has been inside the top five of the class since November. He is the crown jewel of Tennessee's 2026 class as the highest-rated commit of the cycle. Adam Gorney said this on Brandon a month ago: "Tennessee quarterback commit Faizon Brandon is the No. 1 quarterback in the 2026 Rivals250 right now and after seeing him multiple times this offseason it seems very unlikely unless something shocking happens that he would move off the five-star list."

Tyreek King sits just a tad outside being considered a five-star prospect. However, King dropped one spot to the No. 29 position in the country and remains the No. 2 player out of Tennessee. He is the top-ranked slot in the class, as well. Adam Gorney thinks King could end up as a coveted five-star when things are all said and done, though, saying this in April: "The Tennessee commit is so, so fast. He’s electric off the line of scrimmage, he’s dynamic through his route, he knows how to set up defenders and then he can burn anybody deep. "King also has great hands, he plays with toughness and after having more than 1,000 receiving yards in his junior season, he’s gone to numerous events this offseason and has looked fantastic. "What more could we want to see?"

Tennessee's latest entry to the Rivals250 is Gabriel Osenda. He shot up the board, going from unranked all the was to a top 50 prospect. He currently sits at No. 45 in the country, No. 3 out of Tennessee and the No. 6 offensive tackle in the class. Adam Friedman said this on Osenda's dramatic rise. "Oftentimes there are highly regarded prospects who don't take full advantage of the offseason to work on their craft and physically improve. That description is the opposite of how Gabriel Osenda has attacked these last few months. "Osenda participated in the Navy All-American Bowl in San Antonio earlier this year and his performance left a lot to be desired. The 6-foot-8 offensive tackle was carrying a lot of unneeded weight and it significantly impacted his effectiveness on the field. "Fast forward a couple months and the Tennessee commit now looks like one of the best prospects in this class. Osenda arrived at the Rivals Camp Series in Atlanta in May at 330 pounds, much leaner than four months ago. He was able to bend better, moved his feet quicker and had the technical skills to consistently keep defensive linemen out of the backfield. "If Osenda keeps improving at this rate, he could keep rising up the Rivals250."

Carson Sneed is taking a small tumble again. He was formerly considered the No. 50 player in the class last March before beginning to fall. After moving up to No. 108 in the class, Sneed dropped three spots to No. 111 last month. This skid has dropped him to No. 116, now. He also drops to the No. 5 player out of Tennessee and No. 7 tight end in the cycle. Sneed is another candidate to possibly flip away from the Vols, though, according to Sam Spiegelman in April month: "Sneed was another early piece of the 2026 puzzle for Tennessee. Sneed's brother plays for the Vols and he has been to Rocky Top on several occasions. Coming off a round of visits to Colorado, Miami, North Carolina, Ole Miss and UCLA, there is a growing sense that Sneed may wind up signing somewhere out of state. "The summer should be very telling in this recruitment." Sneed's brother, Dayton Sneed, entered the spring transfer portal after Spiegelman's projection. The older Sneed, who plays slot receiver, committed to Bill Belichick's North Carolina.

