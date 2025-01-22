Tennessee football offers 2027 Alabama WR commit Alexander Ward

My thoughts from Tennessee basketball's dominant win over Mississippi State on Tuesday night.
Tennessee is back at home for a top-15 clash. The No. 6 Vols will host No. 14 Mississippi State at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2.
2026 three-star linebacker commit Braylon Outlaw visited Tennessee for junior day.
Where Tennessee football's top 2025 commit David Sanders Jr. is in final rankings for his class.
Video of Lady Vols assistant coach Jenna Burdette meeting with the media.
My thoughts from Tennessee basketball's dominant win over Mississippi State on Tuesday night.
Tennessee is back at home for a top-15 clash. The No. 6 Vols will host No. 14 Mississippi State at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2.
2026 three-star linebacker commit Braylon Outlaw visited Tennessee for junior day.