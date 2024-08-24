Tennessee football has offered 2027 athlete Cooper Witten. Yes. That 'Witten.' The son of Jason Witten, a standout tight end for the Vols who would go on to have a remarkable career with the Cowboys in the NFL, Cooper Witten is beginning his sophomore season. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Currently, Cooper Witten holds seven offers — three of which coming from the SEC. Oklahoma was the first to enter the mix when it extended an offer on June 8, 2024. After visiting Missouri on June 13, he picked up his second offer from the Tigers the next day. Other programs to follow that pair with offers are UAB, TCU, Duke and Baylor. Now, on August 24, Tennessee has jumped into the running for Cooper Witten. The offer came after a conversation with head coach Josh Heupel.

Cooper Witten isn't necessarily a tight end like his father was. At Liberty Christian School in Argyle, Texas, he plays both wide receiver and safety. The two-way standout stands at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds as a sophomore. Cooper WItten primarily played safety and special teams as a freshman. He grabbed two interceptions and returned one for a touchdown touchdown. He also forced one fumble and recovered another. On special teams, he blocked three kicks.

