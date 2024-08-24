PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYOUpOUE5HNEonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Tennessee football offers Cooper Witten, son of Vol legend Jason Witten

Jason Witten (1) during his career at Tennessee. (Tennessee Athletics)
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia
Born in Knoxville, Tenn. and a graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Covering football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball and recruiting for VolReport.

Tennessee football has offered 2027 athlete Cooper Witten.

Yes. That 'Witten.'

The son of Jason Witten, a standout tight end for the Vols who would go on to have a remarkable career with the Cowboys in the NFL, Cooper Witten is beginning his sophomore season.

Currently, Cooper Witten holds seven offers — three of which coming from the SEC.

Oklahoma was the first to enter the mix when it extended an offer on June 8, 2024. After visiting Missouri on June 13, he picked up his second offer from the Tigers the next day.

Other programs to follow that pair with offers are UAB, TCU, Duke and Baylor.

Now, on August 24, Tennessee has jumped into the running for Cooper Witten. The offer came after a conversation with head coach Josh Heupel.

Cooper Witten isn't necessarily a tight end like his father was. At Liberty Christian School in Argyle, Texas, he plays both wide receiver and safety. The two-way standout stands at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds as a sophomore.

Cooper WItten primarily played safety and special teams as a freshman. He grabbed two interceptions and returned one for a touchdown touchdown. He also forced one fumble and recovered another.

On special teams, he blocked three kicks.

Cooper Witten's father, Jason Witten, played his way into a third-round pick in the 2003 NFL Draft. In three years at Tennessee, he racked up 68 receptions for 797 yards and seven touchdowns.

As a junior in 2002, he earned First-Team All-SEC honors.

He currently serves as the head coach for Liberty Christian School where Cooper Witten plays.

–––––

