After Tennessee dominated against NC State in Charlotte, the Vols have opened as heavy favorites in week three.

Tennessee is listed as high as -48 (ESPNBET) in its upcoming matchup against Kent State inside Neyland Stadium on Saturday.

This comes after a disappointing performance by the Golden Flashes.

In week one, Kent State traveled to Pittsburgh where it was left in the dust after bringing the game within 11 points in the second half. The Panthers ultimately won 55-24.

In week two, the Golden Flashes hosted St. Francis (PA) a FCS school. Despite being the home favorite, Kent State fell 23-17 in an upset loss as 17.5-point favorites.

The Golden Flashes allowed 402 yards of offense in the game. This came on a balanced attack with 207 yards coming on the ground and 195 through the air.

On offense, Kent State produced 280 yards with 202 on the ground and 78 through the air. With Tennessee's defensive front proving elite in two games, the matchup plays into the near 50-point spread for Saturday.

The Golden Flashes were led by Luke Floriea who caught six passes for 92 yards and a touchdown. Starting quarterback Devin Kargman threw for 193 yards with a touchdown and interception.

Last season, Kent State also struggled. It went 1-11 with its lone win coming over Central Connecticut State.

For the Vols, Nico Iamaleava enters the matchup as one of the top Heisman Trophy candidates in the country. He is tied for sixth with Dillon Gabriel at +1200. Quinn Ewers, Cameron Ward, Carson Beck, Jaxson Dart and Jalen Milroe are ahead.