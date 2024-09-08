PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYOUpOUE5HNEonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Tennessee football opens as near 50-point favorites against Kent State

Fans and family celebrate Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) after the win over NC State in the Duke's Mayo Classic NCAA College football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 in Charlotte, NC. (Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia
Born in Knoxville, Tenn. and a graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Covering football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball and recruiting for VolReport.

After Tennessee dominated against NC State in Charlotte, the Vols have opened as heavy favorites in week three.

Tennessee is listed as high as -48 (ESPNBET) in its upcoming matchup against Kent State inside Neyland Stadium on Saturday.

This comes after a disappointing performance by the Golden Flashes.

In week one, Kent State traveled to Pittsburgh where it was left in the dust after bringing the game within 11 points in the second half. The Panthers ultimately won 55-24.

In week two, the Golden Flashes hosted St. Francis (PA) a FCS school. Despite being the home favorite, Kent State fell 23-17 in an upset loss as 17.5-point favorites.

The Golden Flashes allowed 402 yards of offense in the game. This came on a balanced attack with 207 yards coming on the ground and 195 through the air.

On offense, Kent State produced 280 yards with 202 on the ground and 78 through the air. With Tennessee's defensive front proving elite in two games, the matchup plays into the near 50-point spread for Saturday.

The Golden Flashes were led by Luke Floriea who caught six passes for 92 yards and a touchdown. Starting quarterback Devin Kargman threw for 193 yards with a touchdown and interception.

Last season, Kent State also struggled. It went 1-11 with its lone win coming over Central Connecticut State.

For the Vols, Nico Iamaleava enters the matchup as one of the top Heisman Trophy candidates in the country. He is tied for sixth with Dillon Gabriel at +1200. Quinn Ewers, Cameron Ward, Carson Beck, Jaxson Dart and Jalen Milroe are ahead.

