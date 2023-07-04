As the 2023 college football season approaches, VolReport previews all 12 of Tennessee's opponents. The Vols open SEC play against Florida at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville on Sept. 16, a year after snapping a five-game skid vs. the Gators last season. Here is a closer look at Florida.

ABOUT THE GATORS

Head coach: Billy Napier (second season, 46-19 overall, 6-7 at Florida) Last season: 6-7 vs. SEC: 3-5 vs. Tennessee all-time: 31-21 (last meeting, Tennessee won, 38-33) Billy Napier had a rocky start to his Florida tenure last season. The Gators won just six games, despite starting the season with an upset win over eventual Pac 12 champion Utah and having a top five NFL Draft pick in quarterback Anthony Richardson. Florida is looking for improvement in Year 2, but will have to do without a number of key players and some transfer additions.

KEY RETURNERS

Montrell Johnson, RB Stats: 155 carries, 841 yards, 10 touchdowns Trevor Etienne, RB Stats: 118 carries, 719, 6 touchdowns Ricky Pearsall, WR Stats: 33 receptions, 661 yards, 5 touchdowns Princely Umanmielen, DL Stats: 39 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles Shemar James, LB Stats: 47 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble Jason Marshall Jr., DB Stats: 29 tackles, 1 interception Jaydon Hill, DB Stats: 24 tackles, 2 interceptions

OFFENSE

Though Richardson put enough on tape to go high in the draft, he was erratic at times and the Florida offense suffered. Undoubtedly, the outlook for the Gators would be better if Richardson opted to return and Napier is tasked with replacing him. Jack Miller is back after transferring from Ohio State last season but sat out most of 2022 with a thumb injury. He started in Florida’s 30-3 loss to Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl and struggled, going 13-of-22 for 180 yards. Miller will compete with Graham Mertz, who was brought in after starting more than 30 games at Wisconsin. Mertz had a promising start to his college career with the Badgers but struggled over the last two season, tossing 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season. The wide receiving corps lost Justin Shorter and Xavier Henderson but returns one of its top producers in Ricky Pearsall, who had 33 catches for 661 yards and five scores last season. Florida’s strength is in the run game. The Gators will feature two proven backs in Montrell Johnson and Trevor Etienne, both of which impressed during the 2022 campaign, helping the team rank 24th nationally in rush yards per game at just over 200 yards. On the offensive line, Florida lost O’Cyrus Torrence to the NFL Draft, but went to the transfer portal for Kiyaunta Goodwin (Kentucky), Damieon George Jr. (Alabama), Lindell Hudson (Florida International) and Micah Mazzccua (Baylor).

DEFENSE

Florida's struggles weren't limited to offense last season. For the third-straight season, the Gators' secondary was inconsistent, allowing 235.8 yards per game and finishing last in the SEC in third down defense, giving up 49.1% of conversions under first year defensive coordinator Patrick Toney. Toney left for the NFL and Napier hired Austin Armstrong who is now tasked with trying to improve a unit that gave 30 or more points in six of Florida's seven losses. Armstrong will have some experience to work with junior Jason Marshall Jr. and sophomore Kamari Wilson returning to the secondary. Up front, Florida returns Princely Umanmielen, who led the team with 4.5 sacks off the edge last season and tackle Desmond Watson. Cam Jackson joined the team out of the transfer portal from Memphis and highly touted freshman Kelby Collins could make an early impact. Leading tackler Shemar James headlines the Gators' linebacking corps following a strong 2022 campaign where he recorded 47 tackles and two sacks.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Florida punter Jeremy Crenshaw averaged nearly 48 yards per punt and is back for his junior season while Adam Mihalek and incoming freshman Trey Smack will battle for starting kicking duties. The Gators have some options in the kick return game, most notably in running back Trevor Etienne who had 17 returns 421 yards last season, including an average of 24.8 yards per return.

GAME OUTLOOK