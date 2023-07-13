As the 2023 college football season approaches, VolReport previews all 12 of Tennessee's opponents. Following their homecoming bout with UConn, the Vols return to the road to face Missouri at Faurot Field in Columbia on Nov. 11. The Tigers are searching for their first winning season since 2018. Here is a closer look at Missouri.

ABOUT THE TIGERS

Head coach: Eliah Drinkwitz (fourth season, 17-19) 2022 record: 6-7 vs. SEC: 3-5 vs. Tennessee all-time: 5-6 Missouri is entering the fourth season of the Eliah Drinkwitz era and though the Tigers are coming off of their second-straight bowl appearance, the program is still looking to take a step forward. Missouri beat South Carolina and Arkansas and took eventual national champion Georgia to the wire last season but dropped three conference games by a touchdown or less. The Tigers return production at quarterback, wide receiver and running back from that team but also went to the transfer portal in hopes of seeing improvement.

KEY RETURNERS

Brady Cook, QB Stats: 247-of-382 passing, 2,724 yards, 14 touchdowns, 7 interceptions Cody Schrader, RB Stats: 170 carries, 744 yards, 9 touchdowns Luther Burden III, WR Stats: 45 receptions, 375 yards, 6 touchdowns Darius Robinson, DE Stats: 35 tackles, 3.5 sacks Jaylon Carlies, DB Stats: 81 tackles, 1 sack, 3 interceptions

OFFENSE

Missouri has had three different quarterbacks start over the last three seasons and it will have another position battle heading into the 2023 season. The returner is Brady Cook, who passed for 2,724 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 13 games last season but Jake Garcia was added from the transfer portal after accounting for 803 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions in limited action at Miami last season. Former four-star recruit Sam Horn is set for his second season after playing sparingly as a freshman. The receiving corps lost Dominic Lovett to Georgia but Luther Burden III headlines the group and two transfer additions in Theo Wease Jr. and Dannis Jackson from Oklahoma and Ole Miss, respectively should help. The run game should be strong. Cody Schrader rushed for 744 yards and nine scores on 170 carries and will be running behind an experienced offensive line. The pieces are in place for first-year offensive coordinator Kirby Moore to have success.

DEFENSE

The Missouri defense impressed under first-year coordinator Blake Baker last season. The unit limited opponents to 340.8 yards per game, which ranked fourth in the SEC behind Georgia, Kentucky and Alabama and the Tigers return several starters from that team. End Darius Robinson and Kristian Williams will anchor the defensive front. Robinson recorded 35 tackles and 3.5 sacks last season while Williams had 28 tackles and two sacks. At the second level, linebackers Chad Bailey and Ty'Ron Hopper return following impressive 2022 campaigns. In his first season with Missouri after transferring from Florida, Hopper totaled 74 tackles, three sacks and interception. In the secondary, four starters are back, including safety Jaylon Carlies who tied for the most interceptions on the team with three.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Missouri boasts one of the better kickers in the league in Harrison Mevis. Mevis made better than 78% of his field goals last season, including one from 56 yards out. He's 10-of-13 on field goals of 50 yards or more in his career.



GAME OUTLOOK