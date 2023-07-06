As the 2023 college football season approaches, VolReport previews all 12 of Tennessee's opponents. The Vols return to SEC play against South Carolina in a highly anticipated match up at Neyland Stadium on Sept. 23. The Gamecocks handed Tennessee its second loss last season and knocked the Vols out of College Football Playoff contention. Here is a closer look at South Carolina.

ABOUT THE GAMECOCKS

Head coach: Shane Beamer (third season, 15-11) Last season: 8-5 vs. SEC: 4-4 vs. Tennessee all-time: 11-28 South Carolina won eight games in Shane Beamer's second season, winning four-straight games beating Tennessee and Clemson to round out the regular season. The Gamecocks lost to Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl but there is reason for optimism on the direction of the program due to recruiting success and the return of a number of key players.

KEY PLAYERS

Spencer Rattler, QB Stats: 264-of-399, 3,026 yards, 18 touchdowns, 12 interceptions Antwane Wells, WR Stats: 68 receptions, 928 yards, 6 touchdowns Tonka Hemingway, DT Stats: 33 tackles, 4 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries Nick Emmanwori, DB Stats: 85 tackles Marcellas Dial, DB Stats: 45 tackles, 3 interceptions

OFFENSE

Spencer Rattler struggled at times in his first season at South Carolina but closed out strong, passing for a combined 1,044 yards and 10 touchdowns. His top target in wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. is also back after leading the Gamecocks in receiving with 68 catches for 928 yards and six scores as well as Xavier Legette, who had 18 receptions for 167 yards and three touchdowns. Arkansas tight end transfer Trey Knox offers up another target for Rattler. He caught 26 passes for nearly 300 yards and five touchdowns for the Razorbacks last season. In the backfield, South Carolina only had two scholarship running backs in the spring, leading to receiver Dakereon Joyner plugging in at the position alongside Juju McDowell. McDowell after he rushed for 219 yards on 62 carries as a sophomore. The Gamecocks are breaking in a new offensive coordinator in Dowell Loggains. Loggains has SEC experience, having spent the previous two seasons as the tight ends coach at Arkansas and has some pieces to work with, particularly in the passing game.

DEFENSE

South Carolina should be strong in the secondary again. The Gamecocks return safeties Nick Emmanwori, who led the team in tackles last season with 85 and DQ Smith as well as corner Marcellas Dial after nabbing three interceptions. South Carolina's pass defense ranked fifth in the SEC, limiting teams to 206.7 yards per game. Where the Gamecocks need improvement is in the run game after allowing 192 yards per game. There is veteran leadership up front that should help. Tackle Tonka Hemingway had 4.0 sacks and two fumble recoveries and he joins Alex Huntley on the interior while Jordan Strachan and Bryan Thomas Jr. will take both ends.

At linebacker, Mohamed Kaba is back from injury after appearing in just two games last season. Backup Stone Blanton impressed as a freshman with seven tackles in five games and incoming freshman Grayson "Pup" Howard could see the field early.

SPECIAL TEAMS

South Carolina boasts one of the best special teams units in the country. The Gamecocks used it to their advantage last season under coordinator Pete Lembo, blocking five punts and finding unconventional ways to score. Punter Kai Kroeger didn't just average 46.1 yards per punt, he passed for three touchdowns. Place kicker Mitch Jeter was perfect, going 11-for-11 on field goals.

GAME OUTLOOK