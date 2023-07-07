As the 2023 college football season approaches, VolReport previews all 12 of Tennessee's opponents. Following a bye week, the Vols ring in the month of October against Texas A&M at Neyland Stadium. Tennessee went 2-0 against the SEC West last season and will look for similar success vs. the Aggies. Here is a closer look at Texas A&M.

ABOUT THE AGGIES

Head coach: Jimbo Fisher (sixth season, 39-21 at Texas A&M, 122-44 overall) Last season: 5-7 vs. SEC: 2-6 vs. Tennessee all-time: 2-2 (Texas A&M won last meeting, 34-13) Texas A&M has yet to see the payoff for the lofty contract it signed to get Jimbo Fisher from Florida State six years ago. There has been some highs, such as winning the Orange Bowl in 2020 and beating Alabama in 2021, but the Aggies are looking to be a series contender in the SEC West again with new hires at offensive and defensive coordinator.

KEY RETURNERS

Conner Weigman, QB Stats: 73-of-132 passing, 896 yards, eight touchdowns Amari Daniels, RB Stats: 36 carries, 200 yards Evan Stewart, WR Stats: 53 receptions, 649 yards, two touchdowns Demani Richardson, DB Stats: 73 tackles, five pass breakups, one interception.

OFFENSE

The 2022 campaign was a forgettable one for Texas A&M's offense. The Aggies featured the worst offense in the SEC and one of the worst in college football, averaging just 22.8 points per game on their way to a 5-7 finish that included losses to Appalachian State, Florida and Auburn. Part of those struggled had to do with injuries and a revolving door at quarterback. Conner Weigman is the presumed starter after passing for 896 yards and eight touchdowns in five appearances as a freshman. Evan Stewart returns at receiver and Amari Daniels is back as the team's leading rusher. Fisher hired former Arkansas and Louisville head coach Bobby Petrino to try and revive the offense alongside co-offensive coordinator James Coley.

DEFENSE

Texas A&M lured defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin away from Ole Miss to lead the Aggies on that side of the ball. The Aggies were abysmal in run defense, allowing more than 208 yards per game, which ranked 123rd nationally. Up front, Texas A&M returns Fadil Diggs off the edge and McKinnely Jackson, as well as a number of highly touted recruits from the Aggies' 2021 signing class that saw action last season. In the secondary, safety Jardin Gilbert led the team with two interceptions and Demani Richardson was the top tackler, totaling 73 as well as five pass breakups and an interception.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Texas A&M returns All-SEC punter Nik Constantinou, who averaged 41.7 yards per punt and booted one of 57 yards last season, is back. Place kicker Randy Boyd was 13-of-17 on field goal attempts. In the return game, Ainias Smith is expected to feature in the return game again. He totaled 257 return yards and averaged 19.8 yards per return in 2019.

GAME OUTLOOK