Tennessee football opponent preview: UTSA
As the 2023 college football season approaches, VolReport previews all 12 of Tennessee's opponents.
A week after playing at Florida, the Vols take a brief break from SEC play and return to Neyland Stadium to a face UTSA team that has had plenty of success at the Group of Five level over the last two seasons on Sept. 23.
Here is a closer look at the Roadrunners.
ABOUT THE ROADRUNNERS
Head coach: Jeff Traylor (fourth season, 30-13)
Last season: 11-3
vs. C-USA: 8-0
vs. Tennessee all-time: First meeting
UTSA has only been playing football since 2009 but has had a strong run under head coach Jeff Traylor. The Roadrunners have won 23 games in two seasons and have made three-straight bowl games. They went perfect in Conference USA play in 2022 but are preparing for their first season in the American Athletic Conference with a number of key pieces back.
KEY RETURNERS
Frank Harris, QB
Stats: 328-of-471, 4,059 yards, 32 touchdowns, 9 interceptions
Joshua Cephus, WR
Stats: 87 receptions, 985 yards, 6 touchdowns
Kevorian Barnes, RB
Stats: 136 carries, 851 yards, 6 touchdowns
Jamal Ligon, LB
Stats: 90 tackles, 1 sack, 2 forced fumbles
Trey Moore, LB
Stats: 56 tackles, eight sacks, 2 forced fumbles
OFFENSE
UTSA boasted a top 15 offense last season, averaging 476.0 yards per game.
The Roadrunners lost its top receiver in Zakhari Franklin to Ole Miss in the transfer portal, but return 10 starters, including fifth-year senior quarterback Frank Harris and receiver Joshua Cephus.
Harris completed nearly 70% of his passes and averaged 300.7 yards per game while Cephus totaled 985 yards and six scores. Running back Kevorian Barnes was the team's leading rusher at 851 yards and six touchdowns and heads up the backfield that also includes Kaedric Cobbs who saw limited action as a sophomore.
DEFENSE
The Roadrunners return their top producers from last season's defense, which ranked third in C-USA, limiting opponents to 25.9 points per game.
Leading tackler Jamal Ligon is back after notching 90 tackles and is part of an impressive linebackers group that also features Trey Moore, who recorded 56 more tackles, 18 TFL and eight sacks.
In the secondary, UTSA has plenty of experience. At safety, Kelechi Nwachuku had 49 tackles and interception and corner Nicktroy Fortune came up with 41 tackles and a forced fumble.
GAME OUTLOOK
UTSA is situated in an interesting spot on Tennessee's schedule.
The Vols will be coming off of their SEC opener at Florida with a highly anticipated home game against South Carolina looming ahead. The Roadrunners will be in search of a marquee win to add to their impressive resume and will be led by a quarterback that can't be overlooked.
It's hard to imagine Tennessee not taking UTSA seriously but it won't be surprising if the Roadrunners give the Vols some fits.
