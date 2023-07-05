As the 2023 college football season approaches, VolReport previews all 12 of Tennessee's opponents. A week after playing at Florida, the Vols take a brief break from SEC play and return to Neyland Stadium to a face UTSA team that has had plenty of success at the Group of Five level over the last two seasons on Sept. 23. Here is a closer look at the Roadrunners.

ABOUT THE ROADRUNNERS

Head coach: Jeff Traylor (fourth season, 30-13) Last season: 11-3 vs. C-USA: 8-0 vs. Tennessee all-time: First meeting UTSA has only been playing football since 2009 but has had a strong run under head coach Jeff Traylor. The Roadrunners have won 23 games in two seasons and have made three-straight bowl games. They went perfect in Conference USA play in 2022 but are preparing for their first season in the American Athletic Conference with a number of key pieces back.

KEY RETURNERS

Frank Harris, QB Stats: 328-of-471, 4,059 yards, 32 touchdowns, 9 interceptions Joshua Cephus, WR Stats: 87 receptions, 985 yards, 6 touchdowns Kevorian Barnes, RB Stats: 136 carries, 851 yards, 6 touchdowns Jamal Ligon, LB Stats: 90 tackles, 1 sack, 2 forced fumbles Trey Moore, LB Stats: 56 tackles, eight sacks, 2 forced fumbles

OFFENSE

UTSA boasted a top 15 offense last season, averaging 476.0 yards per game. The Roadrunners lost its top receiver in Zakhari Franklin to Ole Miss in the transfer portal, but return 10 starters, including fifth-year senior quarterback Frank Harris and receiver Joshua Cephus. Harris completed nearly 70% of his passes and averaged 300.7 yards per game while Cephus totaled 985 yards and six scores. Running back Kevorian Barnes was the team's leading rusher at 851 yards and six touchdowns and heads up the backfield that also includes Kaedric Cobbs who saw limited action as a sophomore.

DEFENSE

The Roadrunners return their top producers from last season's defense, which ranked third in C-USA, limiting opponents to 25.9 points per game. Leading tackler Jamal Ligon is back after notching 90 tackles and is part of an impressive linebackers group that also features Trey Moore, who recorded 56 more tackles, 18 TFL and eight sacks. In the secondary, UTSA has plenty of experience. At safety, Kelechi Nwachuku had 49 tackles and interception and corner Nicktroy Fortune came up with 41 tackles and a forced fumble.

GAME OUTLOOK