As the 2023 college football season approaches, VolReport previews all 12 of Tennessee's opponents. Tennessee caps the regular season with a home tilt against in-state rival Vanderbilt at Neyland Stadium on Nov. 25. The Vols have won four-straight against the Commodores, who are looking to improve after making strides last season. Here is a closer look at Vanderbilt.

ABOUT THE COMMODORES

Head coach: Clark Lea (third season, 7-17) 2022 record: 5-7 vs. SEC: 2-6 vs. Tennessee all-time: 33-75-3 Vanderbilt took a step forward in Clark Lea's second season. The Commodores snapped their years-long SEC losing streak, winning back-to-back games against Kentucky and Florida to put them within one win of a bowl berth. They didn't quite get there, but it provided some optimism on the direction of the program. Vanderbilt returns a number of starters, including at quarterback.

KEY RETURNERS

AJ Swann, QB Stats: 115-of-198 passing, 1,274 yard, 10 touchdowns, 2 interceptions Will Sheppard, WR Stats: 60 receptions, 776 yards, 9 touchdowns CJ Taylor, LB Stats: 59 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 1 interception Kane Patterson, LB Stats: 39 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks

OFFENSE

Vanderbilt has six starters back on the offense. Quarterback AJ Swann took over starting duties during the season as a freshman in 2022 and impressed, passing for 1,274 yards and 10 touchdowns. Swann has some proven targets available, too. Wide receiver Will Sheppard led the team in receiving with 60 catches for nearly 800 yards and nine scores while Jayden McGowan recorded 453 yards and three touchdowns in 44 receptions. MORE: Tennessee football opponent preview: Georgia The Commodores lost running back Ray Davis to transfer and will need to replace his production with freshman Sedrick Alexander. They'll be running behind an offensive line that has its starting left tackle in Gunnar Hansen, center Julian Hernandez and right guard Bradley Ashmore back.

DEFENSE

Vanderbilt will have to shore up its secondary. The Commodores struggled against the pass last season, allowing 8.7 yards per pass attempt and gave up 300-plus yards in five conference games. At corner, BJ Anderson leads the way after totaling 32 tackles and a sack as a junior and there is experience at safety in Jaylen Mahoney and De'Rickey Wright. Leading tackler CJ. Taylor anchors the linebackers. He had 59 tackles and 7.0 TFL last season and fellow linebacker Kane Patterson had a team-high 2.5 sacks. Edge rusher Miles Capers returns after sitting all of last season with an injury and Stanford transfer Aeneas DiCosmo is expected to contribute.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Vanderbilt holds an edge at punter with Matthew Hayball returning. As junior, he averaged more than 45 yards per punt. There will be a position battle at kicker in fall camp and possibly beyond between Brock Taylor and Will Faris. Sheppard and McGowan will take punt and kick return duties, respectively.

GAME OUTLOOK