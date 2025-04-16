Tennessee football QB Nico Iamaleava enters spring transfer portal

Tennessee football projected starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava has officially entered the transfer portal.

He entered on Wednesday, the day the spring portal window opened, with a "do not contact" tag, according to On3 Sports' Pete Nakos.

The Vols' signal caller was set to lead the team in his third year with the program and second as the starter.

However, reports surfaced days before the spring Orange and White Game revolving around NIL negotiations. That same night, his father denied the reports.

On the Friday before the spring game, he did not show up to practice. As a result, Josh Heupel announced the program was moving forward without him.

