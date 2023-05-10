If Josh Heupel inherited a program rebuild when he was hired two years ago, Tennessee is ahead of schedule. The Vols won 11 games for the first time in 20 years and were on the cusp of making the College Football Playoff in just Heupel's second season in 2022. Games against Alabama, Florida and Georgia have meaning again and there is a realistic expectation now that Tennessee can compete for the SEC Eastern Division. With a number of key pieces from last season's Orange Bowl-winning team gone, the Vols have the personnel to remain an offensive juggernaut as well as the experience to improve on the defensive side of the ball. The path to double-digit wins in 2023 is possible and these games will be the most important to get there.

1. GEORGIA

When: Nov. 18 Where: Neyland Stadium | Knoxville Tennessee and Georgia essentially played for the SEC East crown last November and it could be the same again when the Vols meet the two-time defending national champions in Knoxville. The Bulldogs were one of the few teams to slow down Tennessee's offense in their last meeting but if the Vols can take care of business in at least five of their first six conference games, this one will be for a spot in Atlanta–again.

2. FLORIDA

When: Sept. 16 Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium | Gainesville, Florida Florida is coming off of a 6-7 finish in head coach Billy Napier's first season and it appears the Gators are still rebuilding. Tennessee held off a late comeback to win 38-33 last season but Florida lost quarterback Anthony Richardson to the NFL. This will be the Vols' SEC opener and Gainesville hasn't been an easy place to win. Tennessee is looking for its first victory there since 2003.

3. SOUTH CAROLINA

When: Sept. 30 Where: Neyland Stadium | Knoxville Tennessee gets South Carolina early this season and the Vols might prefer it that way. There will be plenty of added motivation given the way the Gamecocks dashed their playoff hopes in a convincing 63-38 defeat in Columbia last season. The game will also be Tennessee's second conference match up two weeks after playing Florida and a 2-0 start goes a long way in its race for the division.

4. ALABAMA

When: Oct. 21 Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium | Tuscaloosa, Alabama The Third Saturday in October means something again. Tennessee made sure of that with its thrilling 52-49 win to snap a 15-game losing streak to Alabama last season. The Vols have a chance to be unbeaten when this game rolls around, making it another high-profile clash with SEC championship and playoff implications, though a loss doesn't necessarily hurt their season.

5. Kentucky

When: Oct. 28 Where: Kroger Field | Lexington, Kentucky Tennessee's last two trips to Lexington have been nail biters. The Vols won on a goal line stand in 2019 and survived a 45-42 shootout in their most recent visit in 2021. Kentucky was successful in the transfer portal, adding former NC State quarterback Devin Leary and hired Liam Cohen back as offensive coordinator. This game caps a critical month of October that also includes games against Alabama and Texas A&M.

6. TEXAS A&M

When: Oct. 14 Where: Neyland Stadium | Knoxville Texas A&M was abysmal last season, winning just five games and missing out on the postseason but head coach Jimbo Fisher made some changes that should improve the Aggies offensively. The placement of the game on Tennessee's schedule is interesting, too. The Vols are coming off of a bye week but it comes two weeks after playing South Carolina and a week before the Alabama game.

7. MISSOURI

When: Nov. 11 Where: Memorial Stadium | Columbia, Missouri Tennessee has outscored Missouri 128-48 in their last two meetings. The Tigers hung around with the Vols for three quarters last season before the Tennessee pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 66-24 win. Memorial Stadium isn't a fun place to play in November given the potential temperatures but it's hard to gauge if Missouri will be any more improved from 2022.

8. VIRGINIA

When: Sept. 2 Where: Nissan Stadium | Nashville Virginia will be playing a football game for the first time since Nov. 12, 2022. The last two games on the Cavaliers schedule were cancelled following the tragic shooting deaths of three players. Tony Elliot will be starting his third season at the program and it is the season opener for both teams at a neutral site in Nashville.

9. VANDERBILT

When: Nov. 25 Where: Neyland Stadium | Knoxville Tennessee has reasserted its dominance in its rivalry with Vanderbilt under Heupel. The Commodores took a step forward in head coach Clark Lea's second season in 2022, beating Kentucky and Florida but finishing just short of a bowl game.

10. UTSA

When: Sept. 23 Where: Neyland Stadium | Knoxville A few years ago this game would have potential upset written all over it. UTSA has been one of the more impressive Group of Five programs over the last few years, winning 11 games last season. The Roadrunners come to Knoxville right after the Vols play Florida and before the South Carolina game, which is a tricky spot.

11. UCONN

When: Nov. 4 Where: Neyland Stadium | Knoxville UConn went 6-7 in Jim Mora's first season which was a remarkable turnaround after the program has been in the college football doldrums for awhile. The Huskies will serve as Tennessee's homecoming opponent and a break from SEC play.

12. AUSTIN PEAY