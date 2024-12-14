Tennessee football RB Cameron Seldon to enter transfer portal

VolQuest was the first to report.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Cameron Seldon , a sophomore reserve back, is the latest offense to reveal his intention to leave the program.

Another Tennessee football running back is in the transfer portal.

Seldon joined Tennessee as a part of the 2023 class out of Heathsville, Virginia. He was a four-star recruit who ranked as the No. 13 athlete in the country and third in his state.

There were discussions on whether he'd play running back or wide receiver but he ultimately found his role as a back.

As a freshman, he made an appearance in all 13 games between offense and special teams. He took 25 carries for 106 yards in his offensive snaps.

As a sophomore, Seldon began the year as the second-string running back before getting injured ahead of the team's second game of the season. He fought back from injury but couldn't surpass DeSean Bishop or Peyton Lewis on the depth chart.

He did continue to return kicks for the Vols.

On the year, he recorded 23 carries for 118 yards and a touchdown in six games played.

The transfer portal opened on Dec. 9 with a number of Tennessee players declaring their intentions to transfer days before it opened.

Seldon joins fellow running back in his class Khalifa Keith, wide receivers Kaleb Webb and Chas Nimrod, Nathan Leacock, offensive lineman Vysen Lang, linebacker Jalen Smith, defensive back Jordan Matthews and walk-on quarterback Ryan Damron.

Seldon will have two years of eligibility remaining. The current portal window closes on Dec. 28.

Tennessee, seeded ninth in the College Football Playoff, will play 8-seed Ohio State at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Dec. 21 (8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC) in the first round.